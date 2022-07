Astronomers Find Ancient Brown Dwarf in Solar Neighborhood



Source: www.batterycollection.com



WISE 1810055-1010023 (WISE 1810 for short), a metal-poor brown dwarf located 8.9 parsecs (29 light-years) away, is nearly 10 billion years old. Brown dwarfs are cool, dim objects that have a size between that of a gas giant planet, such as Jupiter or Saturn, and that of a Sun-like star. Sometimes called failed stars, these