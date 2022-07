Added: 22.07.2022 19:11 | 13 views | 0 comments

Scientists from Boise State University and elsewhere have tested 252 genera from most families of large-bodied moths. Their results show that ultrasound-producing moths are far more widespread than previously thought, adding three new sound-producing organs, eight new subfamilies and potentially thousands of species to the roster. Bats pierce the shadows with ultrasonic pulses that enable [...]