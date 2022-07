Scientists Create Global Map of Hydrogen Abundances across Moon



Source: news.stanford.edu



The new global map of bulk hydrogen abundances on the Moon’s surface allows planetary researchers to address many previously unexplored areas in the understanding of lunar volatile materials, of which hydrogen is a key player. To build the global map of hydrogen abundances on the Moon, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory researcher David Lawrence and [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: Scientists