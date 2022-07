Added: 21.07.2022 0:18 | 22 views | 0 comments

Going to the doctor might make you want to cry, and according to a new study, doctors could someday put those tears to good use. Researchers report a nanomembrane system that harvests and purifies tiny blobs called exosomes from tears, allowing researchers to quickly analyze them for disease biomarkers. Dubbed iTEARS, the platform could enable more efficient and less invasive molecular diagnoses for many diseases and conditions, without relying solely on symptoms.