Researchers sampled nearly 10,000 shark fin trimmings from markets in Hong Kong -- one of the largest shark fin trade hubs in the world. With a little DNA detective work, they unraveled the mystery of what fin belonged to what species, and found that endangered or threatened species were disproportionately represented in the trade, highlighting the need for additional international regulations in trade and shark management practices.