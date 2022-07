Physicists use quantum simulation tools to study, understand exotic state of matter



bigthink.com



Physicists have demonstrated how simulations using quantum computing can enable observation of a distinctive state of matter taken out of its normal equilibrium. Such novel states of matter could one day lead to developments in fast, powerful quantum information storage and precision measurement science. More in www.sciencedaily.com »