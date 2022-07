Devonian Four-Legged ‘Fishapod’ Unearthed in Canada



Source: curio.ca



Qikiqtania wakei closely resembles Tiktaalik roseae - the important transitional animal considered a missing link between fish and the earliest limbed animals - but has features that made it more suited to life in the water than its famous cousin. Qikiqtania wakei lived in what is now the Canadian Arctic some 380 million years ago [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Animals Tags: Canada