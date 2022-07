Archaeologists Find Parthian-Era Fortress in Iraqi Kurdistan



The mountain fortress of Rabana-Merquly was one of the major regional centers of the Parthian Empire, according to new research led by Heidelberg University. During the late 1st millennium BCE and early 1st millennium CE, the foothills and mountains of the north-central Zagros constituted an internal hinterland of the Parthian Empire (also known as the [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Iraq Tags: Mountains