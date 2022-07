Study: Prolonged Drought Played Key Role in Collapse of Mayan Capital City



Source: cef.org.au



Mayapan emerged as a regional Maya capital on the Yucatán Peninsula, following the demise of Chichen Itza between 1000 and 1100 CE. In pre-Columbian Mesoamerica, the impacts of rainfall levels on food production may have been closely aligned with human migration, population decline, warfare, and shifts in political power. However, it may also have led to [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Migration