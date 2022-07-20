Bioinspired whisker arrays can work as antennae to detect sources of flow disturbances under water or in the air

Added: 20.07.2022 17:10 | 6 views | 0 comments

New research could form the basis of aviation innovation. Artificial whiskers, built as models of whiskers from sea lions, can work as an array of antennae to locate the source of hydrodynamic wakes, similar to the way sea lions use their whiskers.