Astronomers Discover Massive, Compact System of Three Stars



Added: 19.07.2022 22:40 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slashgear.com



TIC 470710327, a massive, compact hierarchical triple-star system recently identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), was originally a 2+2 quadruple-star system, according to new research led by Niels Bohr Institute astronomers. TIC 470710327 was identified earlier this year in TESS data and followed up with the HERMES spectrograph on the 1.2-m Mercator Telescope [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NASA