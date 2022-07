New Study Across 45 Languages Reveals Universal Language Network



Added: 19.07.2022 22:51 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



In a large-scale functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study, neuroscientists from MIT and Harvard University evaluated the claim of language universality with respect to core features of its neural architecture. Approximately 7,000 languages are currently spoken and signed across the globe. These are distributed across more than 100 language families - groups of languages that [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Scientists Tags: EU