ï»¿Wednesday, 20 July 2022
New key protection against COVID-19 found in saliva

Added: 19.07.2022 23:19 | 26 views | 0 comments

Source: dissolve.com
Source: dissolve.com

Saliva and oral cells are important routes for transmission and infection by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Researchers hypothesized that the body's innate immune system may protect against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The onset and severity of COVID-19 are age-dependent, as are parts of the innate immune system like saliva production and quality, which are significantly reduced in the elderly. They found that saliva from healthy individuals prevented the binding of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 on the viral envelope to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor present on the plasma membrane of human cells in a concentration-dependent manner.

More in www.sciencedaily.com »

Tags: AfD party, Router, Cher



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Acer

 

Audi

 

BeyoncÃ©

 

Boris Johnson

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Cisco

 

Climate change

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

GM

 

Hong Kong

 

HP

 

IBM

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

Iran

 

ISIS

 

Kim Kardashian

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

PS4

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Tom Brady

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly  - all rights reserved