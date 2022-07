30-Million-Year-Old Flower and Parasitic Wasp Found Encased in Dominican Amber



A paleontologist from Oregon State University has found a new species of flower together with a new parasitic wasp species in a piece of amber excavated from a mine in the Dominican Republic. “Flowers in amber from the Dominican Republic reveal Neotropical plant groups that existed on the island of Hispaniola (home to Haiti and [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: SPA