Added: 19.07.2022 19:19 | 14 views | 0 comments

Several images of Jupiter and its moons as well as images and spectra of solar system asteroids from Webb’s commissioning period are now available on the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes. The new image from the short-wavelength filter of Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) shows distinct bands that encircle Jupiter as well as the famous Great [...]