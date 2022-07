Added: 19.07.2022 16:55 | 7 views | 0 comments

In new research, a team of scientists from Zhejiang University and Vanderbilt University examined horizontal gene transfer - an important evolutionary force shaping prokaryotic and eukaryotic genomes - in high-quality genomes of 218 insect species, including butterflies and moths, and found that they acquired 1,410 genes exhibiting diverse functions via 741 distinct transfers from microbes. [...]