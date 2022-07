Water resources to become less predictable with climate change



Source: climate.ncsu.edu



Water resources will fluctuate increasingly and become more difficult to predict in snow-dominated regions across the Northern Hemisphere by later this century, according to a comprehensive new climate change study. Even regions that keep receiving the same amount of precipitation will experience more variable and unpredictable streamflow as snowpack recedes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change