New Study Finds Genetic Link between Alzheimer’s Disease and Gastrointestinal Tract Disorders



Added: 18.07.2022 22:25 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.foxnews.com



Consistent with the concept of the gut-brain phenomenon, observational studies suggest a relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and gastrointestinal tract disorders. However, their underlying mechanisms are unclear. A new analysis of genome-wide association studies demonstrates a positive significant genetic overlap and correlation between Alzheimer’s disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, gastritis-duodenitis, irritable bowel syndrome [...] More in www.sci-news.com »