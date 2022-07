Astronomers Discover 40,000 New Ring Galaxies



Added: 18.07.2022 20:06 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: 9jaflaver.com



Using a new deep learning algorithm and data from the Galaxy Zoo citizen science project, astronomers have discovered 40,000 ring galaxies. “Galaxies live a chaotic life,” said lead author Dr. Mike Walmsley, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Manchester, applying deep learning research breakthroughs to astrophysics. “Collisions with other galaxies and bursts of energy [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Citizen, Cher Tags: Manchester