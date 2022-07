Dormant Stellar-Mass Black Hole Detected in Tarantula Nebula



Added: 18.07.2022 16:05 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: venturebeat.com



The newly-detected black hole is a member of the binary system VFTS 243, which is located in the famous Tarantula Nebula in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Stellar-mass black holes form when massive stars reach the end of their lives and collapse under their own gravity. In a binary system, this process leaves behind a black [...] More in www.sci-news.com »