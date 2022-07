Added: 18.07.2022 13:26 | 24 views | 0 comments

Scientists from the University of Miami have discovered one 10,000 m2 brine pool and three minor pools of less than 10 m2 in the Gulf of Aqaba, a northern extension to the Red Sea. Dubbed the NEOM Brine Pools, these salty underwater lakes have a unique potential to archive historical tsunamis, flashfloods, and seismicity on millennial [...]