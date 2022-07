New Tardigrade Species Discovered in Kyrgyzstan



Added: 16.07.2022 18:29 | 26 views | 0 comments



Source: tardigradehunters.weebly.com



Cornechiniscus mystacinus has catfish-like ‘barbels’ and can be found in the Jalalabat region of Kyrgyzstan. First discovered in 1773, tardigrades are a diverse group of microscopic invertebrates that are best known for their ability to survive extreme conditions. Also known as water bears or moss piglets, these creatures can live for up to 60 years, [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Survivor