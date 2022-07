Heads of Woodpeckers Function as Stiff Hammers during Pecking, Says New Study



Added: 15.07.2022 21:57 | 39 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thespruce.com



The skull of a woodpecker has long been hypothesized to serve as a shock absorber that minimizes the harmful deceleration of its brain upon impact into trees. However, this hypothesis is paradoxical since any absorption or dissipation of the head’s kinetic energy by the skull would likely impair the bird’s hammering performance and is therefore [...] More in www.sci-news.com »