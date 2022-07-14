Microparticles could be used to deliver 'self-boosting' vaccines



Source: news.wsu.edu



Engineers have developed microparticles made of a biocompatible polymer that can deliver a payload at different time points and could be used to create 'self-boosting' vaccines. More in www.sciencedaily.com »