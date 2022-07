Webb Spots Cosmic Cliffs in Carina Nebula



This image, captured in infrared light by the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, reveals for previously invisible areas of star formation in NGC 3324, a nearby, young, star-forming region located in the Carina Nebula. NGC 3324 is located approximately 7,500 light-years away in the constellation of Carina. First catalogued by the Scottish astronomer James Dunlop [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA