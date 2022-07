Added: 13.07.2022 21:03 | 8 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists have described a new species of the enigmatic stem-salamander genus Marmorerpeton from the well-preserved fossils found on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. Salamanders are an important group of amphibians that includes over 760 living species. These creatures are important components of terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems. They are ecologically and developmentally diverse, including burrowers, climbers, [...]