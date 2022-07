Added: 13.07.2022 19:03 | 9 views | 0 comments

New research shows that the Martian meteorite Northwest Africa (NWA) 7034, known more commonly as ‘Black Beauty,’ was ejected between 5 and 10 milliom years ago from a crater in the north-east of the Terra Cimmeria-Sirenum province in the southern hemisphere of Mars. NWA 7034, approximately 320 grams in weight, is a regolith breccia from [...]