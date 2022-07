Added: 13.07.2022 19:18 | 9 views | 0 comments

While the overall experience is stored in the hippocampus, the brain structure long considered the seat of memory, individual details are parsed and stored elsewhere, in the prefrontal cortex. This separation ensures that, in the future, exposure to any individual cue is sufficient to activate the prefrontal cortex, which then accesses the hippocampus for recall of the whole memory.