Astronomers detect a radio 'heartbeat' billions of light-years from Earth



Added: 13.07.2022 16:46 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.inverse.com



Astronomers detected a persistent radio signal from a far-off galaxy that appears to flash with surprising regularity. Named FRB 20191221A, this fast radio burst, or FRB, is currently the longest-lasting FRB, with the clearest periodic pattern, detected to date. More in www.sciencedaily.com »