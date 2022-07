Added: 13.07.2022 15:48 | 11 views | 0 comments

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has captured the distinct signature of water, along with evidence for clouds and haze, in the atmosphere surrounding WASP-96b, a hot, puffy gas giant located roughly 1,150 light-years away in the southern constellation of Phoenix. WASP-96b was discovered in 2013 by astronomers with the Wide Angle Search for Planets [...]