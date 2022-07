How do cells react to micro- and nanoplastics?



Added: 12.07.2022 23:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.medicalnewstoday.com



The smaller plastic particles are, the more easily they can be taken up by cells. In addition, the shape, surface and chemical properties play an important role in answering the question of how the particles could affect human tissue, according to new research. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals