Future smart homes could be powered with electronics built on stones



What if you could power the smart thermostats, speakers and lights in your home with a kitchen countertop? Stones, such as marble and granite, are natural, eco-friendly materials that many people building or renovating houses already use. Now, in a step toward integrating energy storage with these materials, researchers have fabricated microsupercapacitors onto the surface of stone tiles. The devices are durable and easily scaled up for customizable 3D power supplies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Kitchen