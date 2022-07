Spirituality linked with better health outcomes, patient care



Source: aish.com



The study is the most rigorous and comprehensive analysis to date of scientific literature on health and spirituality. Overlooking spirituality in health care leaves patients feeling disconnected from the health care system and from the clinicians caring for them. Asking about a patient's spirituality should be part of patient-centered, value-sensitive care, new research suggests. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: LinkedIn