Efficient, stable, and eco-friendly thermoelectric material discovered



Source: www.jameshardie.co.nz



A thermoelectric metal oxide film with a thermoelectric figure of merit of ~0.55 at 600Â°C has been discovered, opening new avenues towards the widespread use of thermoelectric converters. More in www.sciencedaily.com »