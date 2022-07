Flashing creates hard-to-get 2D boron nitride



Source: theboardgameschronicle.com



Chemists use their flash Joule heating process to synthesize 2D flakes of boron nitride and boron carbon nitride, highly valued for lending thermal and chemical stability to compounds. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals