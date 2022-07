Added: 11.07.2022 22:15 | 13 views | 0 comments

Paleontologists from the University of Toronto and the Royal Ontario Museum have examined 268 specimens of Stanleycaris hirpex - a radiodont that lived during the Cambrian period, some 506 million years ago - from the Burgess Shale in Canada, including many exceptionally preserved whole-body specimens. Their findings shed light on the evolution of the arthropod [...]