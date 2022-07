Abnormal heart metabolism may predict future sudden cardiac death



Source: www.healthline.com



Adults with abnormal heart metabolism are up to three times more likely to experience life-threatening arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm), and MRI techniques could be used to detect the condition and predict future sudden cardiac death (SCD), according to a small, but rigorous study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Amy Smart