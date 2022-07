Pulsar Planets are Incredibly Rare, New Study Shows



Pulsar planets are extrasolar worlds that are found orbiting pulsars, or rapidly rotating neutron stars. In new research, Iuliana Camelia Nitu, a Ph.D. student at the University of Manchester, and colleagues searched for planetary companions around 800 pulsars monitored at the Jodrell Bank Observatory, with both circular and eccentric orbits of periods between 20 days [...]