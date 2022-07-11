Programmed cell death in cancer cells: Overcoming resistance through paraptosis-inducing compounds

Added: 11.07.2022 16:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

Inducing programmed cell death (PCD), such as apoptosis, is a widely used therapeutic option for the treatment of cancer. Unfortunately, many cancer cells become resistant to PCDs, and continue multiplying. In a new study, researchers have synthesized new complex-hybrid compounds named triptycene-peptide hybrids (TPHs), which successfully induced a kind of PCD known as paraptosis in Jurkat cells - -a type of lymphocytes. These paraptosis-inducing compounds may revolutionize cancer therapy in the future.