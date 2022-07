Added: 11.07.2022 15:59 | 7 views | 0 comments

According to new research from the University of Florida, roots grow into the humid tunnels of southeastern pocket gophers (Geomys pinetis) where they benefit from nutrients from gopher wastes; cropping these roots supplies the animals with an average of 21% but up to 62% of their daily metabolic needs. Southeastern pocket gophers are solitary, root-eating [...]