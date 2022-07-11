Heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine lowered blood pressure



Researchers have created a heart-healthy, lower sodium version of traditional Chinese cuisine that was appetizing, affordable and significantly lowered blood pressure among adults diagnosed with hypertension. The heart-healthy Chinese diet reduced sodium intake in half, from nearly 6,000 mg daily to about 3,000 mg daily, and featured reduced fat, increased protein and carbohydrates, twice as much dietary fiber and increased potassium. People with high blood pressure may benefit from adopting a similar heart-healthy, lower sodium diet.