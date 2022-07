Nanoparticles can save historic buildings



Source: gizmodo.com



Buildings made of porous rock can weather over the years. Now scientists have studied in detail how silicate nanoparticles can help save them. Many historical buildings were built of sandstone. It is easy to work with, but does not withstand weathering well. It consists of sand grains that are relatively weakly bonded to each other. However, it is possible to increase the resistance of the stone by treating it with special silicate nanoparticles. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists



