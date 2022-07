Added: 11.07.2022 10:10 | 8 views | 0 comments

The new image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope provides a detailed look at Terzan 2, a globular cluster located in the constellation of Scorpius. Globular clusters are stable, densely packed collections of hundreds of thousands or even millions of stars, gravitationally bound into a single structure about 100-200 light-years across. The word globulus, [...]