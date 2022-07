Cambrian Bivalved Arthropod Had Extremely Multisegmented Body



Balhuticaris voltae is the largest bivalved arthropod to date, at almost double the size of the previous record-holder, Nereocaris exilis. Balhuticaris voltae swam in the oceans of the Cambrian period approximately 506 million years ago. At 24.5 cm (9.6 inches) long, the ancient animal is one of the largest Cambrian arthropods and the biggest bivalved