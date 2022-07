Added: 08.07.2022 19:23 | 9 views | 0 comments

According to a new analysis of data from NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft, particles that make up the exterior of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu are so loosely packed and lightly bound to each other that if a person were to step onto Bennu they would feel very little resistance, [...]