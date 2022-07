Electric vehicle buyers want rebates, not tax credits



Source: www.etrailer.com



Financial incentives play an important role in the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. New research, however, finds that not all financial incentives are created equal in the eyes of prospective car buyers, and the current federal incentive -- a tax credit -- is, in fact, valued the least by car buyers.