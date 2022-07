Gestures can improve understanding in language disorders



When words fail, gestures can help to get the message across -- especially for people who have a language disorder. An international research team has now shown that listeners attend the gestures of people with aphasia more often and for much longer than previously thought. This has implications for the use of gestures in speech therapy. More in www.sciencedaily.com »