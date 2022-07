New Giant Carnivorous Dinosaur Unearthed in Argentina



Added: 07.07.2022 20:20 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: theculturetrip.com



Meraxes gigas, a huge meat-eating dinosaur that lived in Argentina some 94 million years ago, had short arms like Tyrannosaurus rex. Meraxes gigas lived in what is now the Patagonia region of Argentina during the Late Cretaceous epoch, about 94 million years ago. The ancient predator measured about 11 m (36 feet) long and weighed [...] More in www.sci-news.com »