Smart textiles sense how their users are moving



Added: 07.07.2022 19:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: numericlandscape.org



MIT Media Lab researchers developed a novel fabrication process to create smart textiles that comfortably and snugly fit the user's body, enabling very precise pressure sensor data that can be used to analyze and classify the wearer's postures and motions. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher