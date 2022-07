Swarm of Cellphone-Size Robots Could Look for Alien Life on Europa or Enceladus

Someday, dozens of tiny swimming robots could whisk through the water beneath the icy shell of Jupiter’s moon Europa or Saturn’s moon Enceladus, looking for signs of alien life. That’s the vision of Dr. Ethan Schaler of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, whose Sensing With Independent Micro-Swimmers (SWIM) concept was recently awarded $600,000 in Phase II [...]